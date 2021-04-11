Reports: Man kills self after standoff at Honolulu hotel

Photos and videos shared by local media showed about 100 people locked down in the hotel’s ballroom. Displaced guests were provided with food, blankets and pillows. Hours after the standoff began, guests sheltering in place were allowed to leave.

Images from outside the resort showed a large police presence, including a SWAT team.

Kahala resident Yevgeniy Lendel told Hawaii News Now he was walking in the area when officers rushed to the scene.

“The cops told everyone to run and shelter,” he told the TV station. “We ran away from the hotel.”

The standoff occurred during what had seemed to be a quiet evening at the resort. Visitors and locals were eating at beach-side restaurants and taking in the sights.

Honolulu resident Rex Jakobovits said he was strolling on the beach when he was told by police to get into the hotel's ballroom. He told Hawaii News Now that when he got inside, people were frightened. Some were crying.

However, Jakobovits said the mood eventually calmed after officers were posted outside the doors.

