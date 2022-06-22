 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: Multiple people killed in helicopter crash in WVa

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Multiple people were killed when a helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, according to news outlets.

The identities were not confirmed, but Ray Bryant, chief of operations for Logan Emergency Management, told WSAZ-TV they were not local residents. The helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. with six people on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Bryant said the helicopter was on fire when crews arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames. The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

