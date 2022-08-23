Stacker has collected information to help readers understand the varying hate crime laws across the U.S.
Reports of hate crimes are rising. Here are how protections vary by state
- James Ola Adisa, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.
A park worker discovered the partial foot on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at Yellowstone.
Volunteer divers say they found a car with a body inside it in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California.
The rates of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles in St. Louis and nationwide have skyrocketed due to how-to videos by a Milwaukee gang that calls themselves the “Kia Boyz.”
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Authorities say one Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed and a second deputy wounded while serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.
Things to know today: Car bomb kills daughter of Russian known as Putin's "brain"; hiker missing after storms in Southwest; major golf champion dies.
The charges against come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.
The head of the CDC has announced a shake-up of the agency, intended to make it more nimble amid criticisms of its response to COVID-19 and monkeypox.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday announced that he will leave government work at the end of the year to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.