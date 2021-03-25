Reports say CNN's Chris Cuomo got special COVID-19 testing

CNN said in a statement that it was “not surprising that in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would.”

In the early days of the pandemic, when there was a heavy emphasis on contract tracing, the administration went above and beyond to get people tested, said Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor.

“Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it,” he said.

During one of their on-air conversations last year, Andrew Cuomo noted that he was glad their 89-year-old mother, Matilda, had not moved in with his brother's family.

For Chris Cuomo, the revelation is “grotesque and damaging to CNN's brand,” journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote on Thursday.

“He was the beneficiary of exactly the kind of abuse of power that journalists, at least in theory, exist to expose,” Greenwald said.

While COVID-19 testing became much more available as 2020 went on, it wasn't as easy to find in those early days.