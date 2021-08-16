Republican Adam Laxalt files to run for US Senate in Nevada

Republicans and Democrats have anticipated Laxalt's entry into the race for months and national politicians have publicly backed him as their candidate. His political consultant, Robert Uithoven, declined to comment about his candidacy on Monday.

Laxalt's annual Basque Fry held over the weekend at a rural Nevada cattle ranch served as a coming-out party for his Senate bid, with speakers lauding him as a candidate despite the fact that he has not yet formally announced. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told an audience of about 4,000 that one of the reasons Laxalt had not yet announced was due to campaign finance rules, which require contributions to be disclosed quarterly once candidates enter races for federal office. Former Trump cabinet member Ric Grenell said to expect a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Laxalt, who watched Saturday's speakers from a VIP area near the stage, did not mention his candidacy but styled his remarks as a campaign speech-variety call to action.

“The people are ready to stand with us. Our state is ready to fight against this. Americans are ready to fight against this,” he said to end a speech about crime rates and social media platforms “ruthlessly enforcing the ruling elite's worldview on everything from COVID to election integrity.”