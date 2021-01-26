Republican-controlled states advance bills to limit abortion

The votes came after the Biden administration released a statement last week saying he would seek to codify the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision — establishing a nationwide right to abortion in federal law to protect it from court challenges.

The Montana bills are not as severe as measures proposed in other states, including a bill in Arkansas that would criminalize abortion except to save a pregnant woman's life. In South Carolina, a newly expanded GOP majority in the state Senate is seeking a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected — usually around six weeks after conception — except for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Several other states have passed similar laws. While they have been blocked in courts so far, anti-abortion activists are buoyed by the appointment of scores of federal judges — including three Supreme Court justices — who are viewed as open to repealing or weakening Roe v. Wade.

In Kansas last week, Republican state House lawmakers voted in favor of a measure to overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state's Bill of Rights, sending the bill to a debate in the state Senate.

A similar proposal failed last year, but elections left the Republican supermajority more conservative.