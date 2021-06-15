Republican election bill pushed ahead over Dems' objections

Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, the committee's chairman, introduced the 149-page bill last week that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for in-person voters.

Grove said Tuesday his proposal would ensure security around elections and rebuild trust, along with modernizing procedures.

The party line votes was an ominous sign for supporters because whatever the GOP majority General Assembly passes will need support from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf's press secretary has called the bill extremist and a retaliation against voters.

Davidson said some of the election security measures, including a host of post-vote reviews and audits, would encourage “every nut job in the world coming out to demand the election be investigated.”

“Some of the so-called audit functions that are outlined in this bill will create a circuslike atmosphere similar to Arizona,” where a troubled post-election review ordered by legislative Republicans in that state is continuing, Davidson said. “It makes it easier for Republicans to cheat and harder for voters to vote.”