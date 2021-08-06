Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

The subpoenas demand that Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson and Brown County Clerk Patrick Moynihan appear before the committee on Sept. 7 and bring along all ballots cast in the presidential elections in the counties, including mail-in, provisional and physical ballots.

They also must turn over all their tabulation equipment, software, images taken from their election management servers, routers and networking equipment, all absentee ballot logs, media used to transfer data such as flash drives and external hard drives, lists of all internet addresses used at any location where election equipment was used, names of voters and their addresses and birthdates and dates and times equipment was certified.

Christenson and Moynihan didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt said the county had received the subpoena and was reviewing it.

The Assembly's minority leader, Democratic Rep. Gordon Hintz, called Brandtjen “an enemy of our democratic system.”

“She's fulfilling exactly in lock-step what these forces have been pushing for,” Hintz said. “I'm not surprised someone pulled the puppet string. It really should be viewed as an attack on our country and an attack on our election system.”