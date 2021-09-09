Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor's race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, launched her campaign for Wisconsin governor on Thursday, casting herself as someone who will “fight for you” while deriding the Democratic incumbent as a weak failure.

Kleefisch took aim at Evers in her campaign launch video released Thursday, accused him of “siding with rioters” and not doing more to quell violence that erupted last summer in Kenosha after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police. She also faults Evers for closing schools early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but she does not lay out any of her own plans for dealing with the increasing spread of the virus other than promising to keep schools open.