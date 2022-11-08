 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republican Sen. Young frontrunner to hold Indiana seat

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young is seeking a second term to his Indiana seat in Tuesday's election, employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott.

Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond, who struggled to gain attention while attacking Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending and marijuana legalization.

Young focused much of his campaign on economic issues, blaming President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation and gasoline prices. He also highlighted his push in the Senate for providing billions in federal money to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States, saying it was needed in the face of an ambitious China.

People are also reading…

National political groups virtually ignored Indiana's Senate race this year after spending tens of millions six years ago during Young's successful campaign against former Democratic U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh as former President Donald Trump easily won the state.

Young avoided a Republican primary challenge this year despite not fully embracing Trump’s presidency — or getting an endorsement from Trump. Young voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trials but voted to uphold President Joe Biden’s election win. Young was seen in a video posted to social media telling Trump supporters before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that he took an oath under God to uphold the Constitution and asked, “Do we still take that seriously in this country?”

Young’s campaign reported raising about $14.5 million in contributions through the end of September, according to Federal Election Commission filings, while McDermott’s campaign had collected $1.1 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News