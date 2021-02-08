Republican Tenney's narrow win certified in US House race

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state elections officials certified Republican Claudia Tenney's razor-thin victory over U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi on Monday, more than three months after Election Day.

The certification came after a state judge ruled that Tenney won the race for central New York’s 22nd Congressional District by 109 votes in the nation’s last undecided congressional race. Judge Scott DelConte's decision Friday effectively cleared the way for Tenney to be sworn in, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court.

DelConte’s directed New York to certify results immediately. The Board of Canvassers of the state Board of Elections approved the results Monday in less than two minutes.

There was no immediate comment from the Tenney or Brindisi campaigns.

Tenney had been the district’s representative for one term, until she was defeated by Brindisi, a Democrat, in 2018.