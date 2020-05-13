Trump gets ally as ex-Navy pilot wins California House seat

But Democrats said there would be a different result when Garcia and Smith face off again in November, when far more Democratic voters will be drawn to the polls with Trump's name on the ballot.

"Democrats will retake this seat in November," said Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat who leads her party's House political organization.

Garcia, a 44-year-old father of two boys whose wife is an interior designer, grew up in the same area he will represent, a district that cuts through suburbs and small ranches in northern Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties.

"I didn't grow up wanting to be a politician," he told supporters at a Simi Valley tavern in January, before statewide stay-at-home orders took effect. "I literally just saw the last elections and I said, 'Hey, if I'm not going to do it, who is going to do it?' "

A top graduate at the United States Naval Academy, he went on to fly over 30 combat missions in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After 20 years in the military, he would spend a decade at defense contractor Raytheon.