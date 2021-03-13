Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?

And according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, the provisions of the legislation involving the federal income tax will give an average $2,960 tax cut to the poorest fifth of Americans, thereby raising their after-tax income by roughly 21%. For those in the middle fifth, the legislation would cut taxes by $3,720 and increase take-home pay 6%. But for the top 0.1% of earners, the measure would reduce after-tax income by an average of about $970.

(By contrast, President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut was worth an average of just $60 to those making less than $25,000 a year but $193,000 on average to the top 0.1%, according to the Tax Policy Center senior fellow Howard Gleckman.)

Still, inequality runs so deep in the United States that even the nearly $2 trillion in the Biden package alone won't uproot it. Since the pandemic struck, the disparities have likely widened. A stock market rally and sizable gains in home values have enriched affluent households, while low-income workers have been disproportionately hurt by unemployment. Inequality.org, which is affiliated with the left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies, reports that the collective wealth of the world’s top 657 billionaires has rocketed by $1.3 trillion in the past year.