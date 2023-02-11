Today is Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life are continuing to pull survivors out of mounds of rubble, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. Rescuers on Saturday pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after the quake. The death toll is approaching 25,000. At least four more people were rescued earlier Saturday. They included a disoriented 16-year-old and a 70-year-old woman. But not all ended well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl in the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province early on Saturday and intubated her. But she died before she could be pulled free.
Years before a Memphis police officer pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, the officer was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. The 2015 assault of the inmate was so disturbing, 34 other prisoners signed a letter to the corrections director. The warning is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers involved in the beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Nichols died three days after the beating.
A U.S. military fighter jet has shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Kirby says President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which the spokesman described as roughly the size of a small car. That's much smaller than the massive suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by Air Force fighter jets Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide. That's according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday night. The lawyers also provided investigators with an empty folder with classified markings, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
The FBI has discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. The FBI search on Friday followed the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours” and removed “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings." Pence is the third current or former top U.S. official, joining former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, to have their homes scoured by FBI agents for classified records. The search was described as consensual and the product of back-and-forth negotiations between Pence's representatives and the Justice Department.
The small coal-mining town of Vuhledar on Ukraine's eastern front line has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for Donetsk province. Securing the town would give both Ukrainian forces and Russian troops a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region. Capturing it would give Russia the possibility of disrupting Ukrainian supply lines, while Ukrainians could use Vuhledar as a launching pad for future counter-offensives. Meanwhile, Vulhedar's pre-war population of 14,000 has dwindled to at about 300. Most are long-time residents reluctant to leave the only home they have ever known.
In the opening stages of the Republicans' 2024 presidential race, the “parents’ rights” movement and lessons for schoolchildren are emerging as flashpoints. Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, a one U.N. ambassador who's expected to soon announce her White House candidacy, is among the contenders who've taken aim at critical race theory. It all suggests new and deeper ways for the federal government to shape what happens in local classrooms. Democrats cast the efforts as race-baiting and improperly injecting politics into schools.
The subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence is a milestone moment in a Justice Department special counsel investigation. But that doesn’t guarantee he’s going to be testifying before a grand jury anytime soon. Pence is the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But he’s also the highest-ranking official known to have been summoned and the action, sets the stage for a potential clash over executive privilege that could test or at least delay the Justice Department’s ability to get from Pence the testimony it believes it needs.
Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of Nicaragua’s government, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison and stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship, the latest move by President Daniel Ortega against the Catholic church and his opponents. A day after he refused to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of Ortega, a judge sentenced Álvarez for undermining the government, spreading false information, obstruction of functions and disobedience, according to a government statement. The sentence handed down by judge Octavio Ernesto Rothschuh is the longest given to any of Ortega’s opponents over the last couple years.
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have met at the White House and reflected on how their nations were tested in their respective battles to preserve democracy. The meeting Friday featured Biden declaring that democracy ultimately “prevailed” over the far-right mobs that stormed their governments’ halls of power in an attempt to overturn election victories. Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump in a fraught 2020 race. In Brazil’s recent election, Lula, the leftist leader of the Workers’ Party, squeaked out a win against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who earned the nickname “Trump of the Tropics.” Both victories were later tested by mob attacks.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
