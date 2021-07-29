Research looks for possible COVID tie to later Alzheimer’s

But protecting the brain from COVID-19 offers yet another reason to get vaccinated, she added.

Some hints about the risk come from a study tracking about 300 people in the Jujuy province of Argentina that kept a health registry of anyone tested for the virus, whether they had symptoms or not. Researchers combed the registry for people 60 and older who had no record of brain disorders prior to the pandemic and asked if they’d undergo cognitive testing.

“It’s quite scary, if I have to put it bluntly,” said Dr. Gabriel de Erausquin of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, who is leading the study.

Between three and six months after their coronavirus infection, about 20% of the older adults had problems with short-term memory. And 34% had more profound impairment including trouble finding words and difficulty with longer-term memory, what de Erausquin called a “dementia-like syndrome.”

Severity of their COVID-19 didn’t predict the problems -- instead those most at risk had a persistent loss of smell. That loss often is temporary with COVID-19. But de Erausquin noted the brain's olfactory region is directly linked to areas critical for memory, and a loss of smell is sometimes an early sign of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.