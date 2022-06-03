Researchers discuss cannabinoid-based findings related to pain management | Here Weed Go! podcast

As the national debate continues regarding legalization of marijuana and related products for either medical or recreational use, a podcast that examines the cannabis industry reviews findings of research connected to pain management.

With the latest episode of Here Weed Go!, host Eddie Celaya of the Arizona Daily Star is joined by three researchers from the University of Arizona Health Sciences Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center: Tally Largent-Milnes, John Streicher and John Vanderah.

The doctors share their latest cannabinoid-based research and findings into terpenes, the so-called "Entourage Effect" and other cannabis compounds and what the possible implications are for those suffering from different kinds of pain.

For more information on the research mentioned in this episode, follow these links:

