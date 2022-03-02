Researchers seek new search for Tulsa Massacre victims

The discovery of human remains that could possibly be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma show that the search for mass graves should continue, researchers said.

A report submitted Tuesday to Tulsa's committee overseeing the search said one body, believed to be a Black male in his mid-to-late 20s, is a possible massacre victim and had three gunshot wounds with two bullets recovered from the remains, including one from the head.

“Further assessment and understanding of the burial population may be yielded by the forthcoming DNA analysis,” according to the more than 1,000 page report.

The .38-caliber bullets are believed to be from a Colt revolver, but could not be linked to the same gun because of their deteriorated condition, the report stated.

Another six bodies could not be excluded as victims, according to the report presented by state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield.

The bodies were exhumed in 2021 after 35 coffins were found during the excavation with 20 sent for further examination.

One of the 20 coffins, believed to be an infant, contained no remains.

The report recommends additional excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery and additional scanning for possible mass graves in a park and adjacent homeless camp, where oral histories have indicated massacre victims were buried.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city will work to implement the recommendations.

“The City of Tulsa will need to solicit bids for the work to be done in order to determine the necessary budget for the next stage of this investigation,” Bynum said in a statement.

The 1921 massacre occurred when a white mob descended on the Black section of Tulsa — Greenwood — and burned more than 1,000 homes, looted hundreds of others and destroyed its thriving business district. Most historians who have studied the event estimate the death toll to be between 75 and 300.

