Researchers study impact of pandemic cancer screening pause

But tumors take years to develop, and some reports suggest that a few months’ delay in screening for certain types of cancer may not have been as bad as feared. For example, researchers in the Netherlands found that a lapse in that country’s mammography program did not led to more cancers being found at a late stage after screening resumed.

The pandemic also bred some creative solutions, such as wider use of tests that can be done at home. In Philadelphia, a large church partnered with local doctors and used its drive-thru flu shot program to also pass out stool tests for colon cancer screening.

“We’re not afraid to try anything as it relates to health and wellness,” said the Rev. Leroy Miles of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. “The women were encouraging men to get the screening, saying, ‘I got my mammogram.’ And I’m saying, ‘ma’am, you have a colon too.’”

SCREENING’S MERITS

Screening tests differ in their risks and benefits, and health experts have long debated who should get which ones and how often. The pandemic lapse may serve as a “natural experiment” to see their value in modern times versus what’s known from studies done long ago.