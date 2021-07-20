Researchers: Virus surge a 'raging forest fire' in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Public health researchers on Tuesday called the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas a “raging forest fire," and the state's top health official warned that he expects significant outbreaks in schools.

The model by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health projected a daily average of 1,039 new cases over the next week. The model also predicted an average increase of 169 new cases per day in children under the age of 17.

Arkansas leads the country in new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. The state also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 35% of the population fully vaccinated.

“COVID is no longer smoldering. It has broken out into a raging forest fire that will grow in size and strength," according to the UAMS forecast. “We cannot stand still. We must act to reduce the consequences of this new surge to the extent possible."