Resident dead, firefighters hurt, heroic rescues at New York senior center fire

State police are also sending a K9 unit and supervisors, and seniors from the center were being bussed out of the area, Nevel told CNN. Spring Valley is about 40 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Seniors in wheelchairs whisked from danger

Spring Valley resident Hershey Green and others saw the flames and ran in to help residents, he told CNN affiliate WCBS.

They "literally ran in and helped out with the seniors," Green said as flames continued to burn through the building behind him. "There was plenty of just good Samaritans out here, about eight of them that literally ran into the building and bring them out in the wheelchairs, walkers, and literally picking them up and physically removing them out of the danger."

Residents were put onto a school bus as their home burned, Greed told WCBS.

"They were speechless. It was really traumatic to see that," he said. "Watching their facility, their home going down in flames was something really traumatic."

Firefighters doused the building with water as towering flames tore through what was left of the structure, video shows.