Residents evacuated from condo can retrieve essential items

The building is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the site of the condo in Surfside, which collapsed on June 24.

The audit found that Crestview Towers, which was built in 1972, had been deemed unsafe in January, officials said.

In documents presented to the city by condo officials on Monday, surveys by an engineering firm and an electrical engineer concluded the building’s integrity has not been compromised by structural deficiencies. The problems were outlined in the 40-year certification review the association filed in January, according to city officials.

An engineer retained by the board in January had concluded the building was structurally and electrically unsafe for occupancy.

The city said it rejected the condo association's response because the documents didn't comply with the 40-year certification process or address the issues raised in January.

It is the only building so far to be evacuated since municipal officials in South Florida, and statewide, began scrutinizing older high-rises to ensure that substantial structural problems are not being ignored.

