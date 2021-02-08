Residents gather in South Dakota to lament loss of pipeline

“You look at our numbers, we've lost $90 million in revenue. Take that times 11 just for the cost in the basin. It's big,” Birkeland said.

Trisha Burns and her husband ranch and operate a wellness center in Philip. She said the loss of the pipeline is taking a personal as well as financial toll. She cited one family who thought they finally found stability after moving to Philip for a pipeline job. They rented a house and bought furniture rather than sleeping on portable mattresses.

“They had a Christmas tree for the first time in years," Burns said. "And they get the call, and they’re done. She said, ‘I can’t even give you notice.’”

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson organized the meeting and was joined by North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who's sponsoring legislation to restart the pipeline, and Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, chairman of a congressional caucus of western states. Johnson said the first-hand accounts by residents who will be hurt by Biden's order should help put the project back in play.

“It is so often that stories hold more weight than data,” Johnson said, adding that he hopes their words will hit home with at least six Democrats who will need to support Armstrong's bill.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCR-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0