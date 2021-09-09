 Skip to main content
Residents of Alabama town to be notified by mail if registered sex offenders move near their homes

Auburn residents will soon be receiving notices in the mail if a registered sex offender moves within 1,500 feet of their homes, according to the Auburn Police Division.

Police said the notices will include a photograph and other relevant information about the offender, and the notifications are intended to increase community awareness.

Additionally, any school or child care facility within three miles of the registered offender’s fixed residence will also receive a mailed notification, police said.

Police said that information regarding registered sex offenders can currently be viewed online at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry and that these will be additional notifications.

Auburn residents will begin seeing these mailed notifications in late September, after which police said the mailings will only occur when an offender moves to or within Auburn.

Police are asking anyone with questions about the notifications to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140.

