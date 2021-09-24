Residents seek healing as details emerge in grocery shooting

Kyaw said Thang worked at a sushi business that operated inside the Collierville Kroger, though he wasn’t sure what the arrangement was with the grocery store chain.

Kyaw said Thang’s parents were “very upset” about their son’s involvement and were praying for all the people involved.

“His mom is very sad,” Kyaw said. “She’s tired.”

Kyaw came to the door of the parents’ home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Antioch area of Nashville. Kyaw said he did not know the son personally.

The shooter, acting alone, did not appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon, police said. The entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the scene.

Lane said the outcome could have been worse. Police received a call around 1:30 p.m. about the shooting and arrived almost immediately, finding multiple people with gunshot wounds upon entering the building, he said.

He said officers of every rank ran into the building and were joined by off-duty firefighters.