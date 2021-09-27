Resounding US Ryder Cup win could be start of something big

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The kids are more than alright. After America's youngest Ryder Cup team handed Europe its biggest beating ever, they're more than a little cocky, too.

Two decades-and-counting worth of frustration poured out alongside plastic cups filled with champagne after the 19-9 final score was posted Sunday at Whistling Straits. Heading into the final-day singles, the U.S. players threatened to run up the score — something the Europeans did more than once while taking seven of the previous nine cup matches — and man, did they ever deliver.

Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion, came up with the clinching blow. A 3-foot birdie putt at the 17th in his match against Viktor Hovland assured the Americans at least the 14 1/2 points they needed. Everything after that wasn't just gravy; it was designed to send the Europeans a message.

“This is a new era,” U.S. captain Steve Stricker said. “These guys are young. They want it. They’re motivated. They came here determined to win. I could see it in their eyes.”

His kids, cockier still, promised to do it again when the event shifts to Rome in two years. With six rookies, eight players under 30 and a core of superstars that appear to genuinely like playing together, it may not be an empty boast.