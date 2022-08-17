Results from Tuesday's primaries; Giuliani set to testify; over-the-counter hearing aids on way

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Heat continues for the West for the next couple of days as rain and cooler air hits the South and Central Plains. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
Things to know today: Cheney ousted in Wyoming; Palin, Murkowski advance in Alaska; over-the-counter hearing aids coming; Giuliani set to testify.
“We're fed up with the Jan. 6 Commission,” Hageman said in her victory speech. “We’re fed up with Liz Cheney.”
Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, has lost a GOP primary. Cheney fell Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in a rout, reinforcing Trump's grip on the party’s base. Cheney tells supporters their work "is far from over” and she'll “do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump. Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents" but declined to say if she'll run for president, conceding it’s something she's "thinking about.”
Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her Trump-endorsed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, Republican Sarah Palin was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Under a voter-approved elections process, party primaries have been replaced with open primaries in which the top four vote-getters in each race advance to the general election. Ranked voting is being used in general elections. Murkowski and Tshibaka earned two of the slots in the Senate race. The other two were too early to call. In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich advanced to the November election, with the fourth spot too early to call.
Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. It’s unclear how much the former New York mayor and attorney for then-President Donald Trump will be willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified he’s a target of the investigation. Any questioning that happens Wednesday will take place behind closed doors because the special grand jury proceedings are secret. The investigation has ensnared several allies of the Republican former president and brought heightened scrutiny to his failed efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall. It creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get. Devices for more severe hearing loss will remain prescription only.
For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought. Federal officials made the announcement Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But the seven states that rely on the river could soon face even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped.
Fires are burning and ammunition is still exploding at a depot in Crimea. That comes a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula. The attacks have highlighted the challenges facing Moscow. Russia seized the peninsula in 2014. It was once a secure base that Moscow’s forces have used to launch attacks — and it was a staging ground for the start of the Feb. 24 invasion. But in recent days, explosions have destroyed several Russian planes at an air base in Crimea, and munitions blew up Tuesday. The spate of attacks represented the latest setback for Moscow.
The world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China asking if the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden this week. U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns took to Twitter to say the U.S. was acting on climate change with its largest investment ever — and that China should follow. China’s Foreign Ministry responded with its own tweet: “Good to hear. But what matters is: Can the U.S. deliver?” The exchange is emblematic of a broader worry. U.S.-China cooperation is considered vital to the success of global climate efforts. With the breakdown in relations, some question whether the two sides can cooperate.
Opening statements are giving prosecutors and R. Kelly’s attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial. Both the prosecution and Kelly’s legal team told the judge they would like about an hour each on Wednesday for their respective openings. The evidentiary stage of the federal trial is expected to last about a month. Lawyers for two Kelly co-defendants will also address jurors before the government begins calling witnesses. Prosecutors haven’t said who they will call first.
Serena Williams has fallen to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career. She lost 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down. She did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently in 2017 at the Australian Open. She has said expanding her family is a big reason she plans to step away.
MORNING LISTEN: "ACROSS THE SKY" PODCAST
Our guest today is Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes (aka CAR-CAH) at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Warren was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1985, worked on the air as a meteorologist in Dayton, Ohio, in the 1990s, and joined the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron in 1998.
Before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2012, he flew into some of the most historic hurricanes on record: Floyd, Ivan, Rita and Wilma.
In this second episode of a two-part series, Madden talks about the lightning he saw flying into Hurricane Rita and other aspects of his career.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tim Tebow, ending the NFL career of the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end …
In 1933, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees plays his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott’s record of 1,307. See more sports moments …
