WASHINGTON — America's consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in almost two years, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face of higher prices and multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The government said Wednesday that retail sales jumped 3% in January, after having sunk the previous two months. It was the largest one-month increase since March 2021, when a round of stimulus checks gave a big boost to spending. Excluding the pandemic era, January's rise was the largest in more than two decades.

Driving the gain was a jump in auto sales, along with healthy spending at restaurants, electronics stores and furniture outlets. Some of the supply shortages that slowed auto production have eased, and more cars are gradually moving onto dealer lots. The enlarged inventories enabled dealers to meet more of the nation's pent-up demand for vehicles.

Wednesday's robust retail sales figures, along with a strong January jobs report, suggest the economy remains durable, perhaps even strengthening, and at little risk of succumbing to a recession soon. This week, economists at Goldman Sachs reduced the likelihood of a recession this year from 35% to 25%.

On the other hand, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday it expects the U.S. economy to stagnate this year with the unemployment rate jumping to 5.1% — a bleak outlook that was paired with a 10-year projection that publicly held U.S. debt would nearly double to $46.4 trillion in 2033.

The updated 10-year Budget and Economic Outlook outlined stark expectations for the coming year as high interest rates and inflation, though easing, continue to impact U.S. households and businesses.

The CBO previously estimated that just 108,000 jobs will be added in 2023, but employers added 517,000 jobs in January alone. It also assumes that inflation will ease from 6.4% to 4.8% this year, far more pessimistic than Federal Reserve officials who in December said inflation would fall to 3.5%.

Brisk consumer spending, though, can also intensify upward pressure on inflation. The latest measure of consumer inflation showed that it slowed slightly on a year-over-year basis in January but rose sharply from December to January.

The combination of solid spending and hiring will also likely raise pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate even further. The Fed already signaled that it expects to carry out two more quarter-point hikes, to a range of 5% to 5.25%, which would be the highest level in 15 years. On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank said it expected the Fed to add two additional hikes on top of that this year, to a range of 5.5% to 5.75%.

Some of last month's retail sales gain probably reflected unusually warm weather, which might have encouraged more people to buy cars, go shopping and eat out. The government's seasonal adjustment process also likely helped boost January's figure. Its seasonal adjustments aim to modify sales data for typical calendar patterns.

"While the report suggests consumers got their mojo back, seasonal adjustment noise and the milder winter weather in January explain part of the strength," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon. "The stronger-than-expected report puts consumption on a better footing at the start of 2023 and points to positive though sluggish consumer spending growth" in the current January-March quarter.

The retail sales figures showed that spending at restaurants soared 7.2% in January and more than 25% compared with a year earlier. The retail sales report isn't adjusted for inflation, so some of that increase reflects higher prices. According to the government's inflation report, restaurant prices increased 8% in the past year.

Whether America's shoppers can continue to spend briskly will help determine how the economy fares. The eight interest rate hikes the Fed carried out in the past year raised the costs of mortgages and auto loans as well as credit card interest rates. Inflation also eroded workers' paychecks, limiting their ability to spend freely.

Some signs indicate that businesses are expecting a more cautious consumer. Coca-Cola, for example, said Tuesday that its price hikes last year didn't reduce demand for its beverages during the October-December quarter. But the company added that it anticipates slower sales growth this year and expects to raise prices at a much slower rate.

And PepsiCo said it wasn't planning further price hikes, according to a Reuters report, because it isn't sure consumers will be able to afford them this year.

Several other factors likely helped propel last month's spending. About 70 million recipients of Social Security and other government pension programs last month received an 8.7% boost in their benefit checks, an annual cost-of-living adjustment to offset inflation. It was the largest such increase in 40 years.

The job market also surged in January, with nearly a half-million new jobs added. The unemployment rate reached 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969.