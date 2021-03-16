Retail sales slid in February as people shopped less

Americans shopped less in February, leading retail sales to fall 3% on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

It was a much steeper drop than the 0.5% decline economists had predicted, according to Refinitiv.

Bad weather across many states were part of the reason sales declined last month.

But the data is particularly disappointing because it follows a revised 7.6% January increase that came on the heels of three straight months of contractions.

Last month, sales at department stores declined 8.4% from the month prior. Sporting goods stores sales dropped 7.5%, and furniture and home furnishings sales declined 3.8%. People even shopped less online: Sales at online retailers fell 5.4%.

"These statistics indicate the continued fragility of our economic recovery," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, said in a note to clients Tuesday.