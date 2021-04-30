Return to acting proved cathartic for grieving Lauren London

London, who starred in films like “ATL” and the popular TV series “The Game,” was engaged to Hussle and they had a son together before the rapper was gunned down in Los Angeles in March 2019. She poignantly eulogized him, calling him “majestic” and “brilliant” at a public memorial held at Staples Center.

Hussle’s legacy remains strong on social media, where fans post tributes and express how the rapper continues to motivate them.

Asked how she would like fans to continue to honor him, London said, “I think Nip said it best: The highest human act is to inspire, and I think that was a part of this purpose. I mean, we could all only wish to have such an impact on people that they are inspired by us, that they are motivated and encouraged by our words.

“I could only hope to leave half an imprint on the world that he left,” she said. “I know he’s proud of that. I know he loves that, for sure.”

London said now that she’s back to work, she’s pursuing new projects, but her outlook is much different now.