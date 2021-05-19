Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama 'Dream Horse'

But when Jan overhears a tax accountant at the pub (Damian Lewis) talking about the thrill he got in part-owning a race horse (an investment that nearly ruined him and his family), she gets an idea. Jan has no history with horses but she's raised whippets and pigeons before, and she soon digs into issues of “Horse & Hound” and other resources. She finds an ill-tempered mare and buys her for 350 quid.

It's quickly apparent that Jan isn't motivated by money or prestige but simply by the joy of having something to do, an animal to care for and a new race to run. Her zeal inspires those around her, including the dozen or two others from around their small former-mining village — a butcher, a drunkard, a widow — who join in a syndicate, tossing in money to help pay the fee to breed the mare with a successful racehorse and train the foal that comes from it. They first meet beneath the quarter-operated lights of a pub pool table, and in not too long they're merrily riding together in a bus on the way to the track, with little reason to expect to win but plenty of songs to sing along the way.

“If the circus is coming to town, I might as well have a front-row seat,” says one.