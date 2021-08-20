Review: Former Columbus Zoo executives misspent $630K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Friday that financial abuses by four former executives cost the institution more than $630,000, a new detail in the scandal that has marred the reputation of one of the nation’s largest zoos.

A forensic analysis ordered by the zoo’s board of trustees showed money collected through a zoo levy that pays for animal care not was involved, however.

The review was ordered after a Columbus Dispatch investigation showed apparent improprieties by the zoo’s then-chief executive and chief financial officers, including misuse of zoo properties and sports tickets.

The review ordered by trustees found a former marketing vice president and purchasing director also were involved.

The full review, conducted by Plante Moran and overseen by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, was delivered to key state, county and city officials and to the Ohio Ethics Commission on Friday. It will be released to the public Saturday.