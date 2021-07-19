Review praised vaccine director's leadership before firing

She also responded to the governor’s office regarding her claims that the Health Department stopped outreach for vaccinating minors for all diseases, not just COVID-19, which she has backed up through departmental email records, saying she never said the children’s vaccines program had been halted. What has been stopped, she said, are “partnerships between local health departments and outside agencies, such as schools, to provide vaccines outside of a local health department” and “any attempts to communicate to parents that their children are in need of critical routine immunizations during this back-to-school season.”

Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s office and the Health Department have declined to comment directly on Fiscus’ firing.

One prominent Tennessee Republican weighed in Friday, though without naming Fiscus or the pause over outreach for childhood vaccines.

Former U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Bill Frist, a surgeon, tweeted that “it is the responsibility of our state’s leaders to take sometimes uncomfortable, even unpopular, positions when the health and lives of our people are at stake.”

“Tennessee can stand by #science and #savelives, or we can further a dangerous trend that is eroding public health and trust in government,” Frist tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.