Review: Suspect in Portland killing likely fired at police

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the highly-publicized killing of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they fatally shot him, investigators found.

A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. Reinoehl was on the run after being named a suspect in the killing of the man following a demonstration in support of former President Donald Trump.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a summary of its findings Wednesday that based on witness and officer statements, along with a spent shell casing found in the vehicle that matched a gun Reinoehl was carrying, investigators believed Reinoehl fired first at the officers from inside the vehicle.

But a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Lt. Cameron Simper, said investigators could not confirm that “with 100% certainty” because they never found the bullet.

The full investigation has not been made public. The sheriff's office forwarded it to the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office for a review of whether the shooting was justified or whether charges are warranted.