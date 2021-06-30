Revised vote count shows Adams ahead in NYC mayoral primary

"We are confident we will be the final choice of New Yorkers when every vote is tallied,” the campaign added.

Garcia said she, too, remained “confident in our path to victory” but wasn't taking it for granted. Wiley, meanwhile, called the race “still wide open.”

“Following yesterday's embarrassing debacle, the Board of Elections must count every vote in an open way so that New Yorkers can have confidence that their votes are being counted accurately,” she tweeted.

The Board of Elections apologized for Tuesday's mistake, which involved the accidental inclusion of 135,000 test ballot images in the vote totals. The board insisted the new counts were accurate and said it was now doing more checks and reviews before releasing more data.

“We will do so with a heightened sense that we must regain the trust of New Yorkers,” board President Frederic Umane and Secretary Miguelina Camilo said in a statement.

Still, critics said the mishap proved that the board was not equipped to handle the new ranked choice system.

“Yet again, the fundamental structural flaws of the Board of Elections are on display," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement Wednesday.