Revlon CEO discusses pandemic beauty habits, staying nimble

Q. How do you compete with celebrity brands like Kylie?

A. I think they’ve been incredible for the beauty industry. They're bringing new users into the industry. So that’s better for all beauty companies, and they have been able to create a path and a different business model in terms of how they’re executing a market to really resonate with the consumer. It has helped us in different ways, such as how we accelerate e-commerce.

Q. Any examples?

A. We started to work in specific pods that were responsible for that business. So they made all the decisions on how they were going to go to market, what they needed and how fast they needed to move. It wasn’t up a chain. It was just isolated to that business group, which was a tremendous learning for the company. And we rolled it out to other parts of the business so that we can be faster.

Q. What is it like to have your father, Ron Perelman, as the chairman and majority owner of Revlon’s shares through MacAndrews & Forbes?

A. We have a very good working relationship. We speak every single day. I am very fortunate that he has such experience with not only this company, but so many other companies, and he’s able to bring that experience and guidance to the table with me.