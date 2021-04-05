 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rhode Island man pleads guilty to ID theft, drug charges
0 comments
AP

Rhode Island man pleads guilty to ID theft, drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Rhode Island man who pleaded guilty to drug charges, and stealing someone's identity by using their Social Security number to get Medicaid benefits and a driver's license, faces up to 57 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Jeurin Celado, 30, a Dominican national who lives in Pawtucket, used the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of a person he does not know to gain permits and driver’s licenses from the department of Motor Vehicles, according to a statement Monday from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.

He used that same information to obtain Rhode Island Medicaid benefits he was not eligible to receive an a non-citizen, prosecutors said.

In addition, authorities said he sold fentanyl out of an apartment in 2019, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty Friday. He faces a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 57 years behind bars at sentencing scheduled for July 9, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News