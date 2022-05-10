 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond seeks to move last city-owned Confederate monument

Traffic drives in the circle at the monument of confederate General A.P. Hill, which contains his remains, is in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. Jan. 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Richmond officials are seeking a court order to move the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city. The Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday, May 9, 2022 to direct the city administration to grant the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials are seeking a court order to move the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city.

The Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct the city administration to grant the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The city took down its other Confederate monuments nearly two years ago and conveyed them to the museum earlier this year. But officials haven't been able to move forward with removing the Hill monument because the general is buried beneath it.

The city has been negotiating with descendants of Hill’s family to decide what should be done with his remains, which were moved to the monument in 1891, about 25 years after his death at the end of the Civil War.

The ordinance approved Monday specifies only that the remains will be removed and “reinterred respectfully” in accordance with a Circuit Court of Richmond order.

