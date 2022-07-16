Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations, relationship with nephew

Earlier this month, a Puerto Rican judge approved a restraining order prohibiting the singer and actor from contacting the person who filed it, according to The Associated Press. The unnamed petitioner reportedly dated Martin for seven months before filing the order under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.
Martin released a statement denying allegations tied to a restraining order issued against him in Puerto Rico.
The report Friday identifies Martin’s accuser as his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21.
The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer’s brother, Eric Martin, per the report, identified the alleged victim. The case is scheduled for court on July 21. Marca is reporting that Martin faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted. “This is what Puerto Rico’s laws state when it comes to incest,” the report states.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.