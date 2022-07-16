 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations, relationship with nephew

Ricky Martin’s alleged domestic violence accuser is his 21-year-old nephew, according to a report by Marca, a Spanish news website.

Earlier this month, a Puerto Rican judge approved a restraining order prohibiting the singer and actor from contacting the person who filed it, according to The Associated Press. The unnamed petitioner reportedly dated Martin for seven months before filing the order under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

Martin released a statement denying allegations tied to a restraining order issued against him in Puerto Rico.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The report Friday identifies Martin’s accuser as his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer’s brother, Eric Martin, per the report, identified the alleged victim. The case is scheduled for court on July 21. Marca is reporting that Martin faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted. “This is what Puerto Rico’s laws state when it comes to incest,” the report states.

“We are confident that when the true facts come to light in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” Martin’s law firm told Marca.

