Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games

“Our direct request of the sponsors is simple," McDougall said. "Meet with the Uyghurs and people who have survived the network of camps so that you are not complicit in the use of the games in silencing the issue; in being used as a propaganda tool to distract from what's happening."

AP contacted the three Japan-based sponsors. Toyota’s reply was typical in regard to the internment of Uyghurs in northwestern China. Panasonic did not immediately respond, and Bridgestone sent a form letter from the IOC.

“As for the recent situation in Xinjiang, we are not in the position to comment on it,” Toyota said in a statement.

McDougall contacted the World Curling Federation, which initially responded by blocking him on social media. He said they have since lifted the block “but have gone silent.”

“They’ll be getting pressure not to be the ones who break the dam of silence,” McDougall said.

London-based human-rights lawyer Michael Polak filed a complaint with the IOC's ethic commission over Beijing's “breaches of the Olympic charter." Instead of responding to his brief, the commission referred him to a statement from IOC President Thomas Bach.