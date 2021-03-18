Ringo calling! If he wants you to sing, who could say no?

One place was Sunday's Grammy Awards, where he presented the record of the year honor to Billie Eilish, who — let's do the math here — was born 31 years after the Beatles broke up.

Even a Beatle gets the blues, and Starr said he felt it during the long layoff. He had to cancel gigs with his All-Starr Band last year and, most recently, postponed hopeful plans to go back on the road in May and June, and again in the fall. He'll wait until next year, at least.

“I was really sad in the beginning because I couldn't go on the road,” he said. “I love to play. I love the audience. They love me. I'll go anywhere to be loved!”

He chuckled at that remark. It's one of the things he has in common with his other surviving Beatles mate. They both stay very active musically, love to perform and, with vegetarian diets, are both in the type of shape that others their age would envy.

For Starr, his vehicle the last three decades has been the All-Starr Band, a simple concept that continually regenerates. He invites a rotating crew of veteran musicians, the main requirement being they must have been part of some hit songs, in order to keep the set list varied and fresh.

He said he was so insecure the first time he brought along two fellow drummers: Levon Helm and Jim Keltner.