Riot arrests rise: Baked Alaska, the guy with horns and others now charged
Riot arrests rise: Baked Alaska, the guy with horns and others now charged

  • Updated
More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. Here's a look at some of the more notable arrests and allegations made by authorities.

Charges from the Jan. 6 riot range from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession.

From a man kicking his feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office to a far right-wing media personality known as "Baked Alaska" to the bare-chested guy sporting a furry hat with horns, here's the rundown.

