'River Dave' grateful for help after fire ravaged cabin where he squatted

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as "River Dave," whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live.
"I feel about as good as I ever have in my life," David Lidstone 81, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, saying he has many friends.
He added, "I live down there in the woods because I like being alone, being away from people, so this publicity is not anything that I'm used to at all."
Lidstone lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury. He was jailed on July 15 on a civil contempt sanction and was told he'd be released if he agreed to leave the cabin. The property owner, 86-year-old Leonard Giles, wanted Lidstone off the property.
A fire destroyed the cabin on Wednesday, hours after Lidstone defended himself during a court hearing. He was released Thursday from jail after a judge ruled that he would have less incentive to return to "this particular place in the woods" now that the cabin had burned down.
The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire.
Lidstone, who is currently staying with friends, said he tried to go back to the site to collect some things, but was told he had to go to police first.
"The main thing I wanted out of the whole thing was my Bible," he said. "Hopefully, Canterbury police took it home. ... I had the keys to camp and the camp's just ashes. So I have the keys to God's heart, and that's all I got."
The woodlot Lidstone called home was just a few miles away from Interstate 93, north of the capital city of Concord. But it was hidden by the trees; it's on 73 acres that have been used for timber harvests. The property has been owned by the same family since 1963. There are no plans at this time to develop it.
Lidstone had said a prior owner gave his word years ago that he could live there, but had nothing in writing. He later disputed that he was even on the property.
"It looks to me like now I may never set foot on that piece of land again," he said. Still, he wants to be able to prove he was right. He wants to get a surveyor on the property. Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jodie Gedeon, an avid kayaker and advocate for Lidstone, said there's been discussion of setting up a trust for him, in addition to finding him a home. There have been at least 20 offers for him to relocate to another plot of land, from California to Maine.
"So, it's really up to David now," she said. "David, pick where you want to live, and we will get you set up before winter."
Woman bought $1M lottery ticket after flight was canceled, and more of this week's weirdest news
Library book returned after 50 years with $20 bill
PLYMOUTH, Pa. (AP) — A book checked out a half-century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said.
The Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect" by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County along with a $20 bill.
An accompanying unsigned letter, written as if by the book itself, said “Fifty years ago (yes 50!), a little girl checked me out of this library in 1971. At this time, she didn't know they were going to move from Plymouth. Back then, kids weren't told things like that.
“As you can see, she took very good care of me," the letter continued, explaining that it was packed away often for frequent moves but was “always with many other books."
The writer, speaking in her own voice rather than as the book, then says she often intended to send the book back but somehow never got around to it.
“This became a running joke in my family. Each time we moved, they always asked me if I packed ‘the Plymouth Book,’” she wrote.
The letter writer said she knew the $20 wouldn’t come close to paying the accrued fine, but suggested “Perhaps you can pay off some fines of some kids with it.”
Library director Laura Keller said she did just that, paying “some hefty fines" of a young mother who wanted to start borrowing books again. Borrowing privileges at the library are suspended if fines exceed $5, she said.
Both letter and book will soon be on display at the library, Keller said. The writer's identity remains a mystery, although she said her family and friends would know the story was about her if it was published in a local newspaper.
Woman bought $1M lottery ticket after flight was canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”
Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $30 game that Caravella won launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes.
Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue
KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Equestrian jumpers aren't keen on surprises. Neither are the horses, and it takes years of training to keep them from getting spooked.
Of course, no horse in Tuesday night's Olympic jumping qualifier had ever seen anything like obstacle No. 10.
“As you come around, you see a big guy’s (butt),” British rider Harry Charles said.
“There's a lot to look at,” Ireland's Cian O'Connor added.
“It is very realistic,” echoed Israel's Teddy Vlock.
Riders say that a life-sized sumo wrestler positioned next to the 10th obstacle on the 14-jump Olympic course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final Tuesday night. A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday's finals.
The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena. Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler's mawashi.
“I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that,” Charles said.
Most of the course’s hurdles are decorated with a distinctly Japanese feel — geisha kimonos, a miniature Japanese palace, taiko drums.
None caught the eye quite like the sumo wrestler.
Among the horses alarmed by the setup was France's Penelope Leprevost — a team jumping gold medalist in 2016. She wasn't sure if the wrestler specifically threw off her 12-year-old stallion, Vancouver de Lanlore.
“Maybe," she said. "We tried to relax our horses in the turn, and maybe they’re surprised to see a vertical so close. I don’t know.”
Vlock went 34th in the 73-horse field. After seeing others have issues, he and trainer Ireland's Darragh Kenny — also a competitor in Tuesday's field — made a point of trotting their horses to the 10th jump before beginning their runs so the animals could look it over.
The hope was that familiarity would breed bravery.
“It is very realistic,” Vlock said. "It does look like a person, and that’s a little spooky. You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you.”
Vlock and Kenny both cleared the obstacle without issue. Kenny finished second with no penalty points and a time of 82.01, while Vlock fell short due to other issues.
Of course, it's hard to know what's in a horse's head. Some riders chalked up the troubles to how close the jump was positioned to the turn. Others blamed the stadium's bright lights that also led to concern at jump No. 1.
Medal hopefuls Scott Brash of Britain and Martin Fuchs of Switzerland believed cherry blossoms positioned on the other side of the jump were the more likely culprit.
Whatever the cause, it's not surprising to Olympic veterans that there's drama around the park. The Games have a reputation among riders for flashy course design, including an oddly shaped jump at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 that caused similar consternation.
“To be honest, you expect it in the Olympic Games," Brash said.
And that's OK with them.
“You know it’s going to be colorful coming here,” he added. "You know it’s going to be decorative. And it’s beautiful, you know? It’s fantastic. That’s what makes it a championship. If it was just plain old jumps, it’d be just like any other week.”
———
Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake—Seiner
———
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports