Robert Durst says he lied, penned 'cadaver' note to police

“I was going to shoot myself because I couldn’t imagine being a fugitive,” he said.

Durst, who is frail and suffering from a series of health problems, spoke in a soft, raspy voice as he denied killing Berman, his longtime pal who served as a spokeswoman when his wife went missing.

He displayed no emotion about finding Berman dead when he showed up at her Los Angeles house during a planned visit a few days before Christmas.

Durst said there was a note taped to Berman's front door telling him she had gone for a walk. He said he let himself inside with a key when she didn't answer repeated doorbell rings or knocks.

A backyard door was open and he found Berman lying on her back on a bedroom floor, he said.

“I did a double take when I saw Susan,” he said. “I put my hand over her face ... to see if she was breathing, to see if I felt breath. It felt cold. Then I grabbed her by her arms ... her head just hung down."

He initially thought she was injured from a fall, but eventually concluded someone killed her.