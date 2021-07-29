Robinhood CEO tells AP it's eyeing expansion beyond trading

Q: Why is Robinhood the lightning rod for so much criticism?

A: Well, I think that Robinhood has become synonymous with retail investing and the individual investor in America, and with that comes good things and the downsides of it as well. You hear “Robinhood investors,” and that’s kind of become the new term for retail investors. So I think it’s a positive thing, that helps get the brand out there. But whenever there’s criticism for the industry, since we represent it, we to some degree have to answer to it.

Q: When you look at your customers, do you think they see it as entertainment at all?

A: Well, I think that in general, it’s important for our customers to enjoy using our products. I think if there’s no enjoyment to it, if there’s no joy in your investing, you’re just going to do less of it. So we want to make our products easy to use, but it’s also important for people to be educated, to be informed. And that’s why we’ve been investing so much and making sure our products are safe and we provide all of the educational tools that our customers need to succeed.

Q: When GameStop was shaking Wall Street, people were saying it was the “Robinhood gang” taking over the market. Does the use of that term bother you?