Robinhood pays $70 million to settle range of allegations

Among the examples cited in FINRA's settlement was the suicide of a 20-year-old customer last year. A note found after his death said he was confused about how he could have used borrowed money to trade when he thought he had turned off that feature. The day before he died, Robinhood showed the customer that his cash balance was negative $730,165.72, when it was actually negative $365,530.60.

FINRA said he was one of more than 800,000 customers that Robinhood allowed to make certain kinds of trades that could automatically trigger the use of borrowed money, even if they had turned off the ability to trade “on margin." He was also an example of the more than 135,000 customers where Robinhood’s website and mobile app gave inaccurate numbers for their cash balances from December 2019 to June 2020.

FINRA also accused Robinhood of using “approval bots,” with only limited oversight, to decide whether to allow customers to trade options. Such trades can be riskier than simply buying stocks, with the potential for quicker and bigger losses. FINRA said those bots often approved customers based on “inconsistent or illogical information." They gave the OK to some customers who were younger than 21 but also said they had more than three years of experience in trading options, for example.