Robinhood wants customers to get big chunk of shares in IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the trading app that’s empowered a new generation of investors, wants to sell a big chunk of its stock to those customers when it goes public, instead of just the big professional funds that usually get first dibs.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, Robinhood also said that its revenue soared 309% at the start of the year and that cryptocurrencies are becoming a much bigger part of its customers' portfolios. It's preparing to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time under the symbol HOOD.

Robinhood’s IPO will give investors a chance to own part of a fast-growing company that has rocked the traditionally staid brokerage business. Since its launch in 2014, Robinhood’s popularity has forced rivals to get rid of commissions and to offer apps that make trading easy and maybe even fun.

But as it’s drawn in 18 million funded accounts, with more than half its customers first-time investors, the company has also faced a mountain of criticism from regulators and users alike. Robinhood has agreed to pay more than $130 million in recent years to settle accusations by regulators, with the most recent fine announced just a day earlier.