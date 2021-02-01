Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended

The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical “irritant” in the face of a distraught and handcuffed 9-year-old girl, officials announced Monday.

The city did not specify how many officers were suspended. The suspensions will last at least until an internal police investigation is completed.

The action was announced as community outrage swelled following the release of footage Sunday showing officers restraining and scolding the girl, who was screaming for her father. At one point, an officer is heard telling her to “stop acting like a child,” to which she cried, “I am a child.”

Police said officers were responding to a report of “family trouble” Friday.

The police body camera video shows numerous police cars and officers on the snowy scene. After being restrained on the ground, the girl, wearing flowered leggings and a black sweatshirt, asks, “Can you please get the snow off of me? It's cold.”

“You had your chance,” one officer tells her, while another shouts, “Get in the car now!”