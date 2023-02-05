In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- The list of nominees for the next class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was released.
- Ozzy Osbourne had to cancel his tour.
- One year after retiring and unretiring, legendary quarterback Tom Brady calls it quits for good this time.
- Notable deaths this week include actor Cindy Williams and NHL great Bobby Hull.
- And some changes are coming to daytime television.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
