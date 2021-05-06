Rockefeller heirs launch campaign to curb oil and gas growth

Lambert said the groups they are funding have “an incredible moral authority,” which gives them power, and the Equation Campaign is designed to help them unleash the potential of that power.

Other donors to the Equation Campaign include the Open Society Foundations, the 11th Hour Project of the Schmidt Family Foundation, and the David Rockefeller Fund. The Equation Campaign is housed at the Rockefeller Family Fund, which is also the campaign’s fiscal sponsor.

One of the campaign’s grantees is the Center for Protest Law and Litigation, which among other causes supports protestors fighting the replacement and expansion of the aging “Line 3” oil pipeline in northern Minnesota. Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, the group’s director and co-founder, says local authorities are often aligned with corporate interests.

In the case of Line 3, the Canadian company Enbridge established a fund to reimburse local Minnesota sheriffs’ departments for time spent ostensibly on public safety at protest sites, says Verheyden-Hilliard. In reality, she says, the fund provides a financial incentive for local law-enforcement officers to harass peaceful protestors.