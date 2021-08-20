Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The world's second-tallest roller coaster won't open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park.

The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will remain closed as officials from the park in Sandusky, ride experts and state authorities investigate, Cedar Point said in a statement.

Park and state officials have released very few details about what happened, saying a female guest waiting to ride the coaster Sunday was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it was nearing the end of its run.

The female was treated at a Sandusky hospital before being moved to another facility. Her condition, age and name have not been released.

She could be heard screaming on body-camera footage released by police.

“We will continue to offer our support to her and her family in this unimaginably difficult time," Cedar Point said in a statement Thursday. “We want to fully understand what happened and why.”

A report released by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s amusement ride safety division said the roller coaster was inspected in May. It showed no structural issues.